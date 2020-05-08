Help support local farms, now more than ever

ESCONDIDO – More than 3 million people live in San Diego County, and more than 5,000 farmers call it home and make their living on 250,000 acres. The nation’s complicated and essential food system continues to adjust to the sharp, sudden shift in demand spurred by stay-at-home orders and food-service shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For farmers and others in the food supply chain, the immediate and long-term future remains uncertain as peak harvest season nears for many commodities.

Supporting local farmers and ranchers in San Diego County continues to be critical, especially now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Diego County Farm Bureau has compiled a list of San Diego farmers and ranchers that are selling their products directly to consumers.

To view the directory, visit https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/support-sandiego-farms.

All are asked to share this information with family and friends. This is a great way to purchase grocery items, while supporting the local agricultural industry. San Diego citizens need access to healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables. Their local farming community stands ready to assist in meeting this need.

The San Diego County Farm Bureau is a nonprofit organization supporting the more than 5,700 farms within the county. The mission of the Farm Bureau is to foster San Diego agriculture through education, public relations and public policy advocacy in order to promote the economic viability, sustainability and community building of agriculture.

For more information, visit https://www.sdfarmbureau.org.

Submitted by San Diego County Farm Bureau.