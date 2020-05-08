Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Help support local farms, now more than ever

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 3:50pm



ESCONDIDO – More than 3 million people live in San Diego County, and more than 5,000 farmers call it home and make their living on 250,000 acres. The nation’s complicated and essential food system continues to adjust to the sharp, sudden shift in demand spurred by stay-at-home orders and food-service shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For farmers and others in the food supply chain, the immediate and long-term future remains uncertain as peak harvest season nears for many commodities.

Supporting local farmers and ranchers in San Diego County continues to be critical, especially now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Diego County Farm Bureau has compiled a list of San Diego farmers and ranchers that are selling their products directly to consumers.

To view the directory, visit https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/support-sandiego-farms.

All are asked to share this information with family and friends. This is a great way to purchase grocery items, while supporting the local agricultural industry. San Diego citizens need access to healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables. Their local farming community stands ready to assist in meeting this need.

The San Diego County Farm Bureau is a nonprofit organization supporting the more than 5,700 farms within the county. The mission of the Farm Bureau is to foster San Diego agriculture through education, public relations and public policy advocacy in order to promote the economic viability, sustainability and community building of agriculture.

For more information, visit https://www.sdfarmbureau.org.

Submitted by San Diego County Farm Bureau.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/08/2020 00:14