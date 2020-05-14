Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

NCL honors the class of 2020 Ticktockers

 
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 1:37pm

Anna Draves

FALLBROOK – National Charity League, San Luis Rey Chapter would like to honor and recognize the graduating class of 2020 Ticktockers for their dedication and service to the community in this first of three groups of the seniors' portraits.

Anna Draves is the daughter of Richard and Kathleen Draves. She attended Fallbrook High School for four years, where she served as captain of both the water polo and swim teams. She has been in NCL for the past six years and says her favorite philanthropy was playing Bingo at the retirement home.

