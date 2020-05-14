$75 million in federal coronavirus arrives for North County hospitals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than $75 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will assist health care providers in North County San Diego and South Orange County to help cover costs incurred as a result of the pandemic, it was announced today by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano.

The funding includes $39.2 million for the University of California San Diego Medical Center, $6.75 million for Tri-City Hospital, $6.14 million for Scripps Green Hospital and $6.45 million for Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

"As we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic together, it's critical that local...