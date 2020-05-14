Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Foundation for Senior Care offers popular computer classes online

 
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 4:15pm



FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care is offering their computer classes online with Zoom. As a support to older adults during the COVID-19 crisis, the Foundation for Senior Care is waiving the cost for these computer classes; however, donations are appreciated.

How to use Zoom

This class begins May 14, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with instructor Bob Cebulski. It will cover how to use Zoom, including the controls on each device, including desktop computer, laptop, tablet or phone.

For help getting set up, contact the office at 760-723-7570 or email [email protected]



