FPUD to use long-term reserves pending state reimbursement for CUP

The Fallbrook Public Utility District has a loan arrangement with the state’s Department of Water Resources for the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project, but DWR has not been prompt with its recent payments and FPUD is currently incurring expenses.

The funding shortfall has been solved temporarily by authorization to use FPUD’s long-term reserves to fund the Conjunctive Use Project expenditures. A 5-0 FPUD board vote April 27 authorized the use of those funds.

“The state won’t pay us that money,” FPUD board member Charley Wolk said. “It seems to be appropriate to use t...