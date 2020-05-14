Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD to use long-term reserves pending state reimbursement for CUP

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 1:24pm



The Fallbrook Public Utility District has a loan arrangement with the state’s Department of Water Resources for the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project, but DWR has not been prompt with its recent payments and FPUD is currently incurring expenses.

The funding shortfall has been solved temporarily by authorization to use FPUD’s long-term reserves to fund the Conjunctive Use Project expenditures. A 5-0 FPUD board vote April 27 authorized the use of those funds.

“The state won’t pay us that money,” FPUD board member Charley Wolk said. “It seems to be appropriate to use t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019