North County Fire warns drivers, pedestrians to exercise caution

The North County Fire Protection District is warning residents of the Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow areas to exercise extra caution while out and about on foot and to watch for pedestrians while driving after two back-to-back accidents.

Two crashes involving pedestrians occurred on South Mission Road in Fallbrook in recent weeks, and with many people out walking amid pandemic-related stay-at-home orders, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said the fire district wanted to get ahead of the problem by getting the word out to the public.

“What we don’t want to do is start making the issue...