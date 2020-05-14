Rainbow awards contract for Olive Hill pipeline

T.E. Roberts Inc. will construct the Rainbow Municipal Water District transmission line, which will serve Olive Hills Estates.

Michael Mack and Helene Brazier were not able to participate in the April 28 Rainbow board meeting, but the other three directors voted to award the contract to T.E. Roberts for the Orange company’s bid of $1,128,075. The action also found the work within existing right of way to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

“We’re working on the project to install a section of pipeline,” Tom Kennedy, Rainbow general manager, sai...