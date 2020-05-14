San Diego courts grapple with issues over resuming jury trials in COVID-19 era

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jury trials could resume in San Diego County as soon as June 15, though many questions remain on how to conduct public court proceedings safely for all involved, particularly with the large number of people needed for the jury selection process, a group of local judges said today.

San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna A. Alksne said the latest orders from the state have delayed California jury trials until June 15, though she expected trials would likely not begin until sometime after that date.

During a "State of the Superior Court Address" held online, Alksne sa...