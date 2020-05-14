Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Clarification on golf carts and public health orders

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 9:53pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – On May 1, several changes to San Diego County’s Order of Health Officer and Emergency Regulations went into effect. Among them was the easing of restrictions on public and private golf courses.

Since then, there have been questions about the use of golf carts.

After consulting with the public health officer, the following clarification is being provided regarding the use of golf carts. Golf cart use is limited to the following two groups:

• Senior citizens over 55 years of age.

• People of any age with disabilities that would prevent them from walking the course...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 23:33