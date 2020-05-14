Clarification on golf carts and public health orders

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – On May 1, several changes to San Diego County’s Order of Health Officer and Emergency Regulations went into effect. Among them was the easing of restrictions on public and private golf courses.

Since then, there have been questions about the use of golf carts.

After consulting with the public health officer, the following clarification is being provided regarding the use of golf carts. Golf cart use is limited to the following two groups:

• Senior citizens over 55 years of age.

• People of any age with disabilities that would prevent them from walking the course...