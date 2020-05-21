2 U.S. astronauts arrive at launch pad for SpaceX launch
MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) - With thunder threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts arrived at the launch pad for the liftoff of a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday on a history-making flight that was seen as a giant leap forward for the booming business of commercial space travel.
Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were scheduled to ride into orbit aboard the brand-new Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off for the International Space Station at 4:33 p.m. EDT from the same launch pad used by the Apollo moon missions a half-century ago.
