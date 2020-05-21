Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Thunderbirds fly over Palomar

 
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 4:11am

Village News/Wayne Taylor photo

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Palomar Medical Center May 15 to honor health workers who are taking care of COVID-19 patients. The planes flew in formation over several hospitals in Southern California that day.



