Last updated 5/21/2020 at 4:11am
Village News/Wayne Taylor photo
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Palomar Medical Center May 15 to honor health workers who are taking care of COVID-19 patients. The planes flew in formation over several hospitals in Southern California that day.
