Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Trucker killed in Sandia Creek Drive crash

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/21/2020 at 4:08pm

DE LUZ (CNS) - A trucker was killed today when the flatbed he was driving veered off a winding road in De Luz and plunged about 50 feet down a steep embankment.

The fatal crash in the 3400 block of Sandia Creek Drive was reported shortly before 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews arrived to find the truck upside down in a brushy ravine, surrounded by wooden posts it had been hauling, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A tow truck was called in to pull the victim and the flatbed out of the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/21/2020 17:49