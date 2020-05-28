Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Plan a backyard vacation

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 6:48am

Time for crafts, potting plants and eating can happen at a picnic or dining table, while enjoying a backyard staycation with the family.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Make a backyard staycation plan. Put together a gentle schedule with a mixture of activities that the family will enjoy like dining, camping and games.

Add a theme for the week, day or evening. A luau theme can be carried through with costumes, food and activities. A sports theme can have everyone in team jerseys and doing sports activities. Use creative names for meals and activities to spice things up. Even the house doesn't have a pool, children's water play misters or sprinklers can help everyone cool off in the backyard.

Map where activities will occur in the yar...



