Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pence says White House will not tolerate social media censorship of conservatives

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 3:25pm

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives for a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28. AP photo/Jim Mone photo

Tom Ozimek

The Epoch Times

Vice President Mike Pence said that the Trump administration is strongly opposed to censorship of conservatives by social media and big tech companies.

Pence told Breitbart in an exclusive interview Friday that suppression of conservative voices ahead of the November general election will be met with a response from the White House.

"Well, the president has made it very clear that we are not going to tolerate censorship on the internet and social media against conservatives," Pence said. "We're just not going to tolerate it."

The vice president did not provi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 20:07