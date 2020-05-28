Pence says White House will not tolerate social media censorship of conservatives

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives for a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28. AP photo/Jim Mone photo

Tom Ozimek

The Epoch Times

Vice President Mike Pence said that the Trump administration is strongly opposed to censorship of conservatives by social media and big tech companies.

Pence told Breitbart in an exclusive interview Friday that suppression of conservative voices ahead of the November general election will be met with a response from the White House.

"Well, the president has made it very clear that we are not going to tolerate censorship on the internet and social media against conservatives," Pence said. "We're just not going to tolerate it."

The vice president did not provi...