U.S. closes probes into 3 senators over their stock trades

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., listens during a virtual Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing, Tuesday, May 12, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

By Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has closed investigations into stock trading by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, according to people familiar with notifications sent to the senators. The senators came under scrutiny for transactions made in the weeks before the coronavirus sent markets downhill.

The developments indicate that federal law enforcement officials are narrowing their focus in the stock investigation to Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C, the former Senate Intellige...