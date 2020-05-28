White House punts economic update as election draws near
ANDREW TAYLOR, JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House took the unusual step on Thursday of deciding not to release an updated economic forecast as planned this year, a fresh sign of the administration's anxiety about how the coronavirus has ravaged the nation just months before the election.
The decision, which was confirmed by a senior administration official who was not authorized to publicly comment on the plan, came amid intensifying signals of the pandemic's grim economic toll.
The U.S. economy shrank at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 5% d...
