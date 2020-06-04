Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook residents protest death of George Floyd

Demonstration was entirely peaceful, a day after a tense standoff in Temecula between deputies and protesters

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 9:37am

A few dozen protesters turned out May 30 to the corner of Mission and Ammunition roads in Fallbrook to show solidarity with George Floyd - the black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes - and the rest of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The demonstration came one day after a larger protest in Temecula turned into a tense standoff with sheriff's deputies once the Riverside County Sheriff's Department declared the protest to be an "unlawful assembly." It was also the morning after buildings burned in La Mesa, Los Angeles an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019