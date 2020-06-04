Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Movie theaters join zoos, bars, pools and gyms in reopening Friday

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 1:41am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials announced today that indoor movie theaters will be allowed to reopen Friday, joining bars, zoos, community swimming pools and hotels in the next step forward to restarting the regional economy, while stressing the importance of continuing to take precautions to protect against COVID-19.

County Supervisor Greg Cox said movie theaters will follow similar occupancy rules to churches, with a maximum of 25% of the room's capacity or 100 customers and typical sanitizing and facial covering requirements in queues in effect.

