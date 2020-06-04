Sheriff Gore discards 'sleeper hold' amid police use-of-force protests

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five San Diego-area law enforcement agencies announced today that they were halting their use of the so-called carotid restraint, a much-maligned compliance technique that renders uncooperative detainees unconscious but can prove deadly if performed improperly.

In a posting on Twitter, county Sheriff Bill Gore stated that he was taking the step ``in light of community concerns and after consultation with many elected officials throughout the county.''

The police departments in Coronado, La Mesa, National City and Oceanside announced the same policy change for their s...