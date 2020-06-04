California officials praise more peaceful protesting

JANIE HAR and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California authorities have praised the thousands of peaceful protesters who thronged streets around the state while announcing criminal charges against more than 100 people accused of looting and violence. Police in the San Francisco Bay Area said a break-in suspect was killed when officers mistook his hammer for a gun.

The shooting of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa in the city of Vallejo on Tuesday was the only confirmed California death at the hands of law enforcement following days of massive demonstrations accompanied, at...