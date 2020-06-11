Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence in uniform amid protests over racial injustice "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

"I should not have been there," the Joint Chiefs chairman said in remarks to a National Defense University commencement ceremony.

Milley's statement risked the wrath of a president sensitive to anything h...