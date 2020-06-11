San Diego debuts website to help prospective urban farmers get started

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With more people spending time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of San Diego launched a website on Tuesday that provides information and assistance on how to become a successful ``urban farmer.''

Urban farming can come in many forms and sizes. It can be vegetables grown in containers on a home patio, a community garden that covers one or more city blocks, or raising certain animals such as chickens or bees.

The city's new urban farming website includes:

-- Resources for both home and community gardens;

-- Information on raising bees, chickens a...