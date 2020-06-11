Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Statue of pioneer linked to California Gold Rush is removed

 
CUNEYT DIL

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A statue honoring a colonizer who laid claim to the land where the discovery of shiny flakes of gold sparked the California Gold Rush was removed Monday outside a hospital bearing his name in the state capital.

Several dozen people cheered as a work crew lifted the statue of John Sutter — a 19th century European colonizer of California who enslaved Native Americans — off its pedestal outside Sutter Medical Center in the latest reckoning of historical figures being removed from public display.

Across the U.S. and Europe, statues of Confeder...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
