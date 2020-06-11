Statue of pioneer linked to California Gold Rush is removed

CUNEYT DIL

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A statue honoring a colonizer who laid claim to the land where the discovery of shiny flakes of gold sparked the California Gold Rush was removed Monday outside a hospital bearing his name in the state capital.

Several dozen people cheered as a work crew lifted the statue of John Sutter — a 19th century European colonizer of California who enslaved Native Americans — off its pedestal outside Sutter Medical Center in the latest reckoning of historical figures being removed from public display.

Across the U.S. and Europe, statues of Confeder...