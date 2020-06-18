NCFPD firefighters train for rope rescues

Firefighting crews simulate hauling a rescuer and victim up a cliff utilizing a mechanical advantage and twin tension haul system, the Arizona Vortex, during a Thursday, June 11, Technical Rope Rescue training.

North County Fire Protection District firefighters made their way to a hilltop, Thursday, June 11, quickly assembling the department's new Arizona Vortex and preparing to lower firefighter Matt Anderson to perform a technical rope rescue of a victim located down the steep hillside.

To those observing, the scenario on private property on Monserate Place appeared to be very real that day, but in reality, it was actually a quarterly training on High Angle Rope Rescue, a high risk, low frequency skill that is perishable according to NCPD Capt. Joey Bradshaw.

"Training is essential not only to...