Supervisors vote to deny Lilac Hills development

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 today to deny a controversial 1,700-home development near Valley Center that voters rejected nearly four years ago.

Village Communities LLC, the developers of Lilac Hills, wanted board approval for the master-planned community, located east of Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395.

However, the board ratified the county Planning & Services recommendation that the project not go forward.

Mark Wardlaw, Planning and Services director, said his department didn't "present this recommendation lightly." He added staffers spent more...