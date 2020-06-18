Supervisors vote to deny Lilac Hills development
Last updated 6/24/2020 at 3:50pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 today to deny a controversial 1,700-home development near Valley Center that voters rejected nearly four years ago.
Village Communities LLC, the developers of Lilac Hills, wanted board approval for the master-planned community, located east of Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395.
However, the board ratified the county Planning & Services recommendation that the project not go forward.
Mark Wardlaw, Planning and Services director, said his department didn't "present this recommendation lightly." He added staffers spent more...
