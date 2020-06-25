A boy's promise to help other children facing tough situations turns into a man's success

FALLBROOK – Tim "Dr. Hope" Anders fulfilled a promise to himself, after he had been shuttled between state run orphanages, foster homes and other tough environments as a young boy, to turn his experience into a series of children's picture books.

Most little boys who are taken away from their mothers and shuttled from foster care to boys homes to other unpleasant environments might have been miserable and stressed displaying disruptive, aggressive and violent behavior, but not Anders. Because his mother instilled in him an incredible sense of humor along with a positive attitude, Anders said he turned the harshest of situations into positive ones as he was always looking for the bright side of life.

"It was my dream as an adolescent to help young children in need," Anders said. "Now that I look back, I would never want any child to go through what I did without the coping tools my mother gave me. Because I had such a good positive attitude taught to me by my mother, I viewed it as a learning opportunity."

When he grew up, he promised he would write children's books to help other children get a head start in life. He created the Dr. Hope "Life Lessons Series."

Anders is also an accomplished jazz musician. Capturing his sense of humor and his musicality, he partnered with longtime friend and well-loved standup comedian, Russ T. Nailz to make accompanying CDs which narrate his books and also help children get up and dance, teach them good oral care, the importance of eating their vegetables, etc.

To see all of Anders' award-winning children's picture books and CDs, visit http://www.drhope.com.

For a limited time only, readers can buy three of his books, "Laughing Day," "The Frog Who Couldn't Jump" and "Punctuation Pals," in hardcover, full color picture books for the price of two at http://www.drhope.com/buytwogetonefree.htm.

