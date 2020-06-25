Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fox News' Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2020 at 10:46am

DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry, who co-anchored "America's Newsroom" between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays, had slowly rehabilitated his career on Fox following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2016. That followed published reports of an extram...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/01/2020 10:47