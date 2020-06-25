Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

US economic downturn eases in June as lockdowns lift

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2020 at 12:58am

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pennsylvania. AP photo/Keith Srakocic, file photo

Tom Ozimek

The Epoch Times

Business activity in the United States, as measured by purchasing managers index data, hit a four-month high, reflecting the lifting of lockdowns and fueling hopes the economy is roaring back to life.

IHS Markit, which released its PMI numbers Tuesday, June 23, said all four measures of U.S. business activity that it tracks showed a significant rebound in June. Despite contracting for a fifth straight month, the pace of decline of business activity eased substantially and above expectations, supporting the view that the pandemic-driven recession is drawing to an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019