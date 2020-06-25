Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Crash kills one on Pala Temecula Road

 
Last updated 6/30/2020 at 6:30pm



PALA (CNS) - One person was killed this afternoon when an SUV veered off a rural road in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities reported.

The fatal accident was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Pala Temecula Road, just south of the Riverside County line near the Pala Reservation.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash, which left the roadway blocked in the area.

