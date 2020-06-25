Crash kills one on Pala Temecula Road

PALA (CNS) - One person was killed this afternoon when an SUV veered off a rural road in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities reported.

The fatal accident was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Pala Temecula Road, just south of the Riverside County line near the Pala Reservation.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash, which left the roadway blocked in the area.

...