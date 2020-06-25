Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County noted as major driver in gun violence restraining order use

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2020 at 2:32pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's use and support of gun violence restraining orders as a preventive measure is cited as one of the major drivers in the orders' increasing implementation statewide in a recently published study.

The UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program examined the use of extreme risk protection orders — or ERPOs — in California between 2016 and 2019, noting a "substantial increase" in their usage over those years.

San Diego County had the most notable increase among California counties, issuing 267 gun violence restraining orders — or GVROs — in 2019, ve...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/01/2020 17:53