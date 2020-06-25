San Diego County noted as major driver in gun violence restraining order use

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's use and support of gun violence restraining orders as a preventive measure is cited as one of the major drivers in the orders' increasing implementation statewide in a recently published study.

The UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program examined the use of extreme risk protection orders — or ERPOs — in California between 2016 and 2019, noting a "substantial increase" in their usage over those years.

San Diego County had the most notable increase among California counties, issuing 267 gun violence restraining orders — or GVROs — in 2019, ve...