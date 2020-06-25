Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Temecula Valley Museum reopens with a fun, summer-themed exhibit

 
Last updated 6/26/2020 at 1:03am



TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Museum reopened to the public Tuesday, June 23, after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic with a colorful exhibit just in time for summer, “Art of the Aloha Shirt: Keoni of Hawaii, 1938-1951.”

Explore the history, artistry and production of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha shirt. This exhibition of 60 objects, including original textile artwork, production sketches and swatches, advertisements and vintage shirts tells the story of an early innovator, John “Keoni” Meigs, in an industry that has left an indelible mark on...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

