Silvergate Fallbrook celebrates renovations, now offers private, in person tours

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook, the premier retirement community in Fallbrook, proudly announces the completion of all-new property renovations. Beginning next week, the community is offering privately scheduled tours of its independent and assisted living apartment homes to showcase the many improvements.

"Our community has never looked better," Patricia Martinez, executive director for Silvergate, said. "The silver lining to the downtime we've experienced as part of the pandemic is that it has provided us with the perfect opportunity to further renovate this amazing property. We were...