New owners aim to bring more life into Heritage Square properties

The deck behind Main St. Cafe is one of the improvements that have been made to the Heritage Square property between Beech and Ash streets.

Michael Mazzotta called into the Village News excited about everything happening down at Heritage Hall in Fallbrook. In a phone interview with Mazzotta and property owner Henry Belkin, the duo explained some of the additions Belkin had made to the property and what they hope the five-parcel segment of downtown Fallbrook can become.

"Our goal is a very holistic focused environment," Mazzotta said. "We're hoping to bring in craft beer, places for families to go. Henry has a gigantic deck built out there where a musician plays on the weekends. And it just happens to be a little history with th...