San Diego Police Department releases footage of shooting at downtown headquarters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department today released surveillance and body-worn camera footage of a weekend confrontation during which three officers opened fire on an arrestee who allegedly slipped out of a set of handcuffs at downtown SDPD headquarters, grabbed an officer's gun and fired at least one round.

The 25-year-old suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting, according to police. No officers were injured.

The events that led to the shooting began shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when police got a 911 call reporti...