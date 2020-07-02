Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego Police Department releases footage of shooting at downtown headquarters

 
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 7:12pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department today released surveillance and body-worn camera footage of a weekend confrontation during which three officers opened fire on an arrestee who allegedly slipped out of a set of handcuffs at downtown SDPD headquarters, grabbed an officer's gun and fired at least one round.

The 25-year-old suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting, according to police. No officers were injured.

