Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces — something a top U.S. health official called a "civic duty" for Americans — amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

Florida reported 132 additional deaths, topping the previous record for the state set just last week. The figure likely includes deaths from the past weekend that had not been previously reported.

