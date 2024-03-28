NOTICE OF BOARD VACANCY AND APPOINTMENT

NOTICE OF VACANCY AND APPOINTMENT

TO TRUSTEE AREA 1 OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

OF THE FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a vacancy was created on the Board of Trustees of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District when Ms. Diane Sebalj filed her resignation letter with the County Superintendent's Office for Trustee Area 1 as of March 1, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees is currently accepting applications to fill this vacancy at a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Applicants must be a citizen of California, a resident of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Trustee Area 1, at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and not otherwise legally disqualified from holding civil/public office.

Applications will be posted on Monday, March 18th on our district website at

https://www.fuesd.org/trustee-area-1-search/ and will be accepted anytime from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the District Office located at 321 Iowa Street, Fallbrook, CA 92028 and via email to [email protected]. Applications must be received in the District Office, no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024. For more information, contact Executive Assistant An ie Arellano at 760 731-5420 or [email protected]