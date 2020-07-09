Man sentenced 14 years for shooting man, pistol whipping woman in Escondido

City News Service

Special to Valley News

An Escondido resident who shot a man and pistol-whipped a woman in 2019 in the North County city was sentenced Monday, July 6, to 14 years in state prison.

Daniel Luna, 40, pleaded guilty earlier in 2020 to attempted murder and assault with a firearm for attacking the victims in July 2019. Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the attacks, nor the relationship, if any, between Luna and the victims.

Dispatchers received reports just before 8 p.m., July 29, 2019, of a shooting near the intersection of Rose Street and Mission Avenu...