Mallory Sehnert given FFA reserve champion for both steers and goats

Mallory Sehnert entered one steer and two goats in this year's San Diego County Fair livestock show, which was a virtual show rather than a physical show due to the county fair being canceled on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Sehnert's steer and one of her goats were given National FFA Organization reserve champion honors.

"I was very proud of the outcome," Sehnert said. "I was really proud of myself for ending this year the way I did. It was kind of unexpected, but it was a blessing in disguise."

Sehnert is now 15. She first participated in the San Diego County Fair as a market livestock exhibitor in 2015.

After the 2020 San Diego County Fair was canceled the county fair board made the decision to hold a virtual market livestock show to allow exhibitors to earn awards, and the decision also included an online auction for animals.

"I was definitely impressed with how it came out in the end, and it was an overall great experience," Sehnert said.

The virtual livestock show eliminated the long hours at the San Diego County Fairgrounds in Del Mar, but that was not a consolation for Sehnert. "I love fairs," she said.

The physical fair allows the exhibitors to interact with the public and provide information on livestock, and members of different FFA and 4-H chapters socialize with each other at a market livestock show at the fairgrounds.

"I definitely miss it," Sehnert said. "I would rather get the full experience."

FFA and 4-H projects include a business plan which addresses the financial expenses of raising the animals and the revenue from the sale at auction or a barn sale. The business plan includes finding buyers for the animals, both at the auction if the recruited buyer is not outbid and in the event of a barn sale. All three animals Sehnert showed this year were pre-sold.

Sehnert named her steer Gizmo. The Charolais cross was born in February 2019. The Sehnert family acquired the steer from Burke Show Cattle in Nebraska in October 2019. Sehnert raised Gizmo for eight months, and he was scaled at 1,150 pounds.

Each species of large animal is divided into weight classes. The classes are based on the number of entrants rather than by pre-determined weights. The market beef lightweight class was for steers from 1,089 to 1,217 pounds.

A steer raised by Allyson Jones of El Capitan FFA was the FFA lightweight champion. Gizmo took second in the FFA lightweight class.

The FFA weight class champions and reserve champions compete for FFA grand champion and FFA reserve champion honors. Jones' steer was selected as the FFA grand champion and Gizmo was chosen as the FFA reserve champion.

"I couldn't have done it without my family. Steers are definitely a family animal," Sehnert said.

Sehnert is the daughter of Doug and Trisha Sehnert. She is the youngest of three sisters; Delana Sehnert graduated from Fallbrook High School this year and Taryn Sehnert in 2016. Taryn Sehnert was not able to help her sisters this year, as the University of Nebraska agricultural communications major has an internship in a marketing and communications capacity with the university's College of Agriculture Sciences and National Resources. Family friend Dale Fullerton also helped to raise Gizmo.

Normally any animal which is a 4-H or FFA grand champion or reserve champion must go to auction. Due to the circumstances this year a pre-sold animal was still eligible to win those awards. The Knox family and the Scott family agreed to purchase Gizmo.

Brem Show Goats, which is in the Tulare County town of Strathmore, bred two male Boer goats Sehnert acquired in February. The goats, who are not siblings, were both born in December and were approximately two months old when Sehnert began caring for them.

Chandler was scaled at 75 pounds and was in the class for FFA goats from 67 to 76 pounds. He won that class.

"It was almost expected. He was definitely the better goat, and I was happy that he won a class," Sehnert said. The judges gave reserve champion honors to Sehnert and Chandler.

"I was very happy," Sehnert said. "He was just an overall good goat."

Joey weighed 80 pounds, which placed him in the class for FFA goats between 77 and 89 pounds. He placed fourth in that class. Bello Lei Salon purchased both goats.

"I would like to thank all my buyers and supporters throughout my showing season this year," Sehnert said.

One of the supporters is allowing Sehnert to continue to raise and show goats this year. "I also would like to thank Miss Toni Crisell," Sehnert said.

Sehnert is raising two goats for Crisell's family, so she still has those. She will show those goats at the California Youth Ag Expo which will take place Aug. 5-9 in Tulare.

