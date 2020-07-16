Northgate Market Celebrates graduates

As part of recognizing employee graduates, from left, Northgate ASTL Agustin Hernandez poses with graduate Elia Vargas and fellow employees Erika Mota and Tatiane Avalos.

FALLBROOK – The family at Northgate González Market wanted their associates to know how proud they were of those who were graduating from high school by hosting a special celebration in their honor. California's leading Latino grocery store cheered on 151 graduates at various locations June 24 and gifted each one with a $100 VISA gift card, a customized lei and a complimentary cake for them to take home to their families.

Northgate HRL Tatiane Avalos,front left, and Northgate STL Erika Mota recognize graduate Deisy Vargas on her high school graduation, with a cake, lei and gift card.

In addition, there was a virtual celebration bringing together all the company's graduates with a special message from the owners and former Dodger Adrian González, who shared a few inspiring words for the students.

In the video, Gonzalez reminded the class of 2020 they are a "unique and strong generation for having overcome many challenges to get here."

This year, Northgate Market also had four college graduates and one student graduating with an MBA from USC.

"The virus could not diminish the pride we have in these students," Oscar Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Market, said. "We see our associates as part of our extended family, and we were happy to share in the excitement of their graduation."

Submitted by Northgate Market.