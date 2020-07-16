County board approves small business stimulus program
Last updated 7/16/2020 at 3:59pm
Local small businesses and restaurants suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a grant from San Diego County.
The board of supervisors approved a new Small Business Stimulus Program Tuesday, July 7, during a board meeting that also included a report on the behavioral health aspects of COVID-19.
Small Business Stimulus Program
For-profit and nonprofit businesses can apply for grant money if they can show losses and costs are a direct result of the pandemic.
To qualify businesses must have:
· 100 or fewer employees
· Headquarters in San Diego County
· A minimum 1-yea...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)