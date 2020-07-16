Cross Creek's rolling green hills provide a beautiful spot for outdoor weddings

Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula can host up to 300 guests on-site for outdoor weddings.

For couples looking for beautiful outdoor scenes and greenery for their wedding, look no further than Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula.

Cross Creek Golf Club, located at 43860 Glen Meadows Road, has been hosting weddings for seven years.

"We have a brand-new venue under a big oak tree," Dave Garner, general manager of Cross Creek, said. "Natural settings all around with trees everywhere, so anybody that's looking for that kind of setting we certainly fit very well."

Garner has been managing the course for the past eight years. They recently reopened April 23 and are currently booking for weddings.

"It's mostly for 2021," Garner said. "Pretty much all the weddings that were booked for spring or early summer have been moved to 2021 just because of all the indecision on certain things.

"Right now, I'm able to do ceremonies, kind of a cocktail hour type, so anyone who at this moment is looking to have a ceremony, kind of a simple cocktail hour we can do that now," he said. "But at this point we can't do any kind of official receptions or anything like that."

The course has been taking extra precautions with sanitation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's the one place right now where people, obviously you've got to like golf, but it's kind of a place where you can go and have some sense of normalcy," Garner said. "Maybe it's an escape for a lot of people."

They've been receiving quite a bit of traffic regarding the wedding venue aspect of the course, he said.

"I think right now a lot of the brides and grooms are kind of accepting this current state, so instead of keeping on wondering whether they're going to do it, I think a lot of them are moving their weddings back to 2021," Garner said.

The maximum number the venue can hold is 300, though the average booking is around 150, Garner said.

"We have one site a few 100 yards from the clubhouse that we use for our wedding ceremony venue," Garner said. "The people that really do like our site are people that like to kind of customize weddings, and we have a lot of flexibility on that customization, so they can take some control on how it actually turns out."

Cross Creek Golf Club is nestled among the hillsides of De Luz.

Cross Creek Golf Club is located among the hillsides of De Luz and has been hosting weddings for the past seven years.

"The area that the golf course is in is called the De Luz area of Temecula, which is about 7 miles into the hills to the west toward the ocean from Temecula or from downtown," Garner said.

Garner said he thinks Cross Creek is one of the most beautiful golf venues in Southern California.

"It's very unique," Garner said. "If you're interested in having your wedding as well in this kind of outdoor, beautiful setting with the stars above you everywhere and beautiful evenings when the sun sets out to the west, we have a brand-new ceremony site and beautiful reception area; we'd love to have you come take a tour."

For more information on Cross Creek Golf Club or their wedding venue, visit https://www.crosscreekgolfclub.com/.

Lexington Howe can be reached by email at [email protected]