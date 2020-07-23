San Diego County property tax roll tops $600 billion

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr. has certified and closed the 2020 assessed value roll of all taxable property with a record setting high value of $604.75 billon reflecting an increase of 5.18% or $29.78 billion over last year.

“The 2020 property tax roll reflects a robust real estate market as of the state mandated Jan. 1, 2020, valuation date,” Dronenburg said. “Properties impacted by COVID-19 will have their values reflected in the 2021 assessment roll per state law, however, my office is proactively working to provide relief to COVID-19 impacted ta...