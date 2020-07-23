Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The nation got another dose of bad economic news Thursday as the number of laid-off workers seeking jobless benefits rose for the first time since late March, intensifying concerns the resurgent coronavirus is stalling or even reversing the economic recovery.

And an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, provided by the federal government on top of whatever assistance states provide, is set to expire July 31, though this is the last week recipients will get the extra funds. It is the last major source of economic help from the $...