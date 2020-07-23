Oregon governor says US agents will start leaving Portland

GILLIAN FLACCUS and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin a "phased withdrawal" from the city, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement the plan negotiated with Brown over the last 24 hours includes a "robust presence" of Oregon State Police in the downtown of the state's largest city.

"State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties, that have been under nightly...