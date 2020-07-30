Estill receives Zable Foundation 4-H Scholarship

Although Christian Estill did not participate in this year's San Diego County Fair he received a Zable Foundation 4-H Scholarship.

"I think it's a good way to go out. It's not what I was hoping for, but I'm satisfied that it ended that way as opposed to just ending with nothing," Estill said.

Two different quarantines prevented Estill from participating in the San Diego County Fair as an exhibitor. The virulent Newcastle disease quarantine canceled all poultry at the 2019 county fair, excluding processed meat, and that prohibition against chickens, turkeys and show birds continued into thi...