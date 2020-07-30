Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Kornelsen graduates from UA Little Rock

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 11:19am



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caroline Kornelsen of Fallbrook graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2020 semester.

Kornelsen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

Nearly 1,300 degrees were awarded for the semester.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’ capital city.

Submitted by University of Arkansas Little Rock.



 

