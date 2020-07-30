Kornelsen graduates from UA Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caroline Kornelsen of Fallbrook graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2020 semester.

Kornelsen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

Nearly 1,300 degrees were awarded for the semester.

Submitted by University of Arkansas Little Rock.