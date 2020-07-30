Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Marilyn Ritz Dyal

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 4:12pm

Longtime resident Marilyn Ritz Dyal passed away July 18, 2020. Born Nov. 20, 1947, in Pennsylvania, Marilyn was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother.

Marilyn had an incredible mind and would have made a great professional student. She received her undergraduate degree at Drexel and continued her education with a JD from UCONN and an MBA from Pepperdine.

She married John Howard Dyal Jr in 1967. Their 53 years together were filled with joy. They moved frequently in the early years of their marriage and found their way to Fallbrook in 1987. As part of the local community, Marilyn wa...



