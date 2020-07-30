Sleepy lions, empty bars, lost jobs: A world without tourism

An elephant crosses the road in the Kruger National Park, South Africa, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Animals have had the country's world-famous wildlife parks to themselves because of lockdown rules that barred international tourists and made it illegal for South Africans to travel between provinces for vacations. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - With no American visitors to show around the D-Day beaches or the Loire Valley's chateaux, and no work on the immediate horizon, Paris tour guide Linda Zenou frets about how she'll pay off a loan and continue to care for her ailing mother in the achingly lean months ahead.

"My situation is going to become completely inextricable," she said. "We have nothing to live on."

For growing numbers of businesses and individuals who depend on the global tourism industry, the question is not so much when the coronavirus pandemic...