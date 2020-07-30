306 new cases, no new COVID-19 deaths in San Diego County

Last updated 8/2/2020 at 8:04pm

San Diego County public health officials have reported 306 newly confirmed cases today and no additional deaths from COVID-

19, bringing the county's totals to 29,883 cases and holding the death toll at 565.

No new community outbreaks of COVID-19 were identified Saturday. In the past seven days, 37 community outbreaks were confirmed.

Of the 5,655 tests reported Saturday, 5% were positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 5.3%. The state's target is

fewer than 8% of tests returning positive.

Of the total positive cases, 2,577 - or 8.6% - required hospitalization and...