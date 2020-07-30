529 new Cases, 4 New COVID-19 deaths in San Diego County

Last updated 8/2/2020 at 11:50am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials have reported 529 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths from COVID-19,

bringing the county's totals to 29,577 cases and 565 deaths.

Three new community outbreaks of COVID-19 were identified Friday, raising the number of outbreaks in the past week to 40. One outbreak was in a

restaurant/bar, another in a gym, the other in a government setting.

The number of outbreaks far exceeds the county's goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or

more COVID-19 cases in a setting an...